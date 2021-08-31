Babies ‘Survivor’ Babies: See Which Reality Stars Have Given Birth By Riley Cardoza 2 hours ago Courtesy of Tyson Apostol/instagram 7 3 / 7 Tyson Apostol and Rachel Foulger The Survivor: Blood vs. Water alums are the parents of two daughters, born in 2015 and 2018. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News