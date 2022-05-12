Christina and Tarek ‘Try to Be on the Same Page With Coparenting,’ But Are ‘Different Households’

“Honestly, you know, we really focus on our household,” the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star told Us in May 2022 about how he and Christina coparent. “[Heather and I] have certain things we do at our household, and I know [Christina] focuses on her household and there’s certain things she does at her household.”

He added: “We try to be on the same page as often as possible, but they’re different households.”