Pregnancies Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska’s Baby Bump Album: See Her Pregnancy Pics Ahead of 4th Child By Riley Cardoza October 20, 2020 Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram 6 6 / 6 Going Green Houska sported a “bump-friendly” hoodie in October 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ProSource Vice President Kelly Conklin Embarks on A New Venture The Calvin Klein Bralette Kristin Cavallari Wore on TV Is Under $30 These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News