Pregnancies Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska’s Baby Bump Album: See Her Pregnancy Pics Ahead of 4th Child By Riley Cardoza December 3, 2020 Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram 12 12 / 12 Monochrome Mom Houska covered her bump in black top and a pair of matching leggings in December 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star Our 25 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals — All Sure to Sell Out! Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News