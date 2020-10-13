Pregnancies Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska’s Baby Bump Album: See Her Pregnancy Pics Ahead of 4th Child By Riley Cardoza October 13, 2020 Chelsea Houska Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram 5 5 / 5 On the Move Houska pointed out her baby-to-be’s kicks in an October 2020 Instagram Story video. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News