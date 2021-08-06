Family Time Inside Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry’s Home Build for 4 Kids: Photos By Riley Cardoza August 6, 2021 Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram 9 8 / 9 On the Move In August 2021, Lowry posted an Instagram Story video of Creed crawling on the new garage floor. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! The Duggar Family Has Welcomed an Army of Babies — and There Are More on the Way! Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! More News