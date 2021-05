August 2020

The reality star told Us that she wanted more kids “sooner” than later, adding, “I think I need help because I don’t know why I would be thinking about another baby so soon after birth. It’s the pregnancy that’s so hard! I’m 28 and I know people are older now and they’re having babies, but my body is not the same as it was when I was 16. The pregnancy towards the end was so difficult and I was just so ready to not be pregnant.”