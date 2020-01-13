Babies Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie Standifer Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Ryan Edwards By Riley Cardoza January 13, 2020 Christan George 3 3 / 3 Proud Parents The reality stars gazed down at their newborn daughter. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News How Stars Earned Their SAG Cards: Rami Malek, Jennifer Lawrence and More! Chris Harrison Previews ‘Gut-Wrenching’ End of ‘The Bachelor Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News