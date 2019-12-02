Exclusive

Teen Mom OG’s Taylor Selfridge Details Losing a Baby Due to ‘Vanishing Twin Syndrome’: It’s Not a ‘Miscarriage’

By
Taylor Selfridge Details Vanishing Twin Syndrome pregnancy
 Megan Thompson for MTV
8
9 / 8

Surprise

“Never did I think by 28 I would have two children but here we are,” he continued.

Back to top