Making Progress

“THIS is coparenting,” Lowry captioned a text conversation with Marroquin in July 2019.

The message from her ex read, “Hey, so Aruba this is my 30 day notice. It’s your week. I’m going September 25-30. I’m letting you know so you don’t come up with some bullsheet. Cool?” She wrote back: “Ok. Have fun with my baby. I’m so jealous.”

Lowry continued her caption, explaining, “2 years ago bitter me probably would have made up a reason why [Lincoln] couldn’t go or planned a trip the same week. But @thelincmarshall is who it’s about. And if him getting to travel means I have to give up one of my weeks, then that’s what will happen! Hope my baby has a blast!”