Road to Recovery

“There are some times that are coming up on the season that we are actually in the same room together, doing the best that we can for Bentley’s sake,” Bookout told Us exclusively in March 2020 of her relationship with Edwards. “It’s definitely not unreachable, but it’s still just a thing where I think baby steps are best and definitely not forcing anything that that doesn’t seem like it would happen naturally. I think it’s the best way to go for our situation.”

While she “still only deals with” his parents, the idea of coexisting is no longer “unfathomable.”