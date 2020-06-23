Family Time Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughters Milania and Audriana’s Graduations: Pics By Riley Cardoza June 23, 2020 Courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram 11 11 / 11 Boom Teresa shared videos of red fireworks to mark the girls’ major moment. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 77 Best Prime Day-Like Deals From the 1st Ever Amazon Big Style Sale — Happening Now This Yoga Top Proves How Chic Loungewear Can Be — Now Under $15 at Amazon Amazon Just Dropped Their Own Line of Cotton Face Masks More News