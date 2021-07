Camila Nakagawa

The three-time Challenge winner welcomed her first child, son Kai Aiden, on July 8. She had to deliver the newborn through an emergency C-section instead of the natural birth she had planned for. “At 7 lbs, 4oz. and 20 inches, Kai Aiden is the most perfect little human I have ever met,” she told E! News. “It was love at first sight and I cannot wait to get to know him and for all of the unforgettable memories we will create together.”