‘The Challenge’ Babies: Which MTV Stars Have Given Birth

Cory Wharton

The Teen Mom OG alum welcomed his second daughter with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge in June 2022. The twosome, who share daughter Mila, announced their baby girl — named Maya — had been diagnosed with tricuspid atresia, which is a heart defect that interferes with the organ’s ability to pump blood.

Wharton, who also shares daughter Ryder with ex Cheyenne Floyd, noted Maya had one successful surgery after her birth but will require additional surgeries when she’s older.