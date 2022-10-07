‘The Challenge’ Babies: Which MTV Stars Have Given Birth

Kyle Christie

The Geordie Shore and Challenge alum welcomed his first child, son Crew Jax, with girlfriend Vicky Turner in September 2021. “Welcome to the world Crew you are so loved, we couldn’t of asked for a more perfect little boy. Mam & Dad love you so much,” he captioned a series of photos of the bundle of joy. “They say 13 is unlucky for some but he was always destined to be, judging by my tattoo. Thank you to @vickelizabethx for bringing this perfect little man into our lives, you honestly have done an extraordinary job from start to finish. I honestly don’t know how you women do it, you’re all incredible … my little family.”