Jedediah Duggar

Born in 1998, Jed married Katey Nakatsu in April 2021. The couple made headlines with their pregnancy announcement five months later, with some deeming it “insensitive”.

“She tested positive, but not for Covid. ,” Jed wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of him and his wife holding a sign that read, “And then there were 3. Baby Duggar Spring ’22.”