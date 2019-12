Joshua and Anna Duggar

The firstborn Duggar arrived in 1988. Joshua married Anna in 2008, and they share five children — Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, and Mason. The pair announced in April 2019 that their sixth is on the way. Maryella Hope arrived in November 2019. “Anna had a fast labor and delivery without complications,” the couple told Us exclusively at the time. “We are so thankful for a beautiful, healthy baby girl!”