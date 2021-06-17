Family Time ‘The Hills’ Babies: Get to Know the Next Generation By Riley Cardoza 49 mins ago Ashley Slack and Jason Wahler. Matt Baron/Shutterstock 10 10 / 10 Wyatt Wahler Slack and Wahler’s second child, a baby boy, arrived in June 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Machine Gun Kelly’s Sweetest Moments With Daughter Casie Over the Years The Cutest Photos of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Daughter Stormi Over the Years Lust Is in the Air! The Sexiest Celebrity Couple Photos of 2021 So Far More News