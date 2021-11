Zach Roloff

Zach proposed to Tori in 2014, and they tied the knot the following year. After welcoming their two kids, they moved from Oregon to Washington in October 2021. The following month, Tori debuted her baby bump, writing via Instagram: “We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”