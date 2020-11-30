August 2020

Ariana looked all grown up on her first day of college in August 2020.

“Guess who started college today??! 😭😭😭 my sweet @arianabiermann I can’t believe it!! Where did the time go?” Kim captioned a series of photos of her daughter sporting brunette hair. “She opted to stay in GA and not attend ASU due to Covid. I’m over the moon about it! The entire family is actually!!’ She has no plans on staying here next year of course 🤦🏼‍♀️🙈😂 but I’ll cross that bridge then ❤️ We are so proud of you Ana Banana and you will always be my baby no matter what! Love you to the moon and back a zillion times!”