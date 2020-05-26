Then and Now The Zolciak-Biermann Family Through the Years: Kim, Brielle and More By Us Weekly Staff 7 hours ago Courtesy Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram 19 15 / 19 January 2019 The twins’ mom dubbed them “mini Kroy & Kim” on Instagram when the duo went ice-skating in January 2019. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found Comfy, Casual Shorts on Amazon That Don’t Ride Up Finally — Face Masks You Won’t Hate Wearing Kristin Cavallari’s Former Best Friend Kelly Henderson Sets the Record Straight on Jay Cutler Affair Rumors More News