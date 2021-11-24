May 2021

The family announced that Don’t Be Tardy would not be returning after eight seasons on May 7, 2021.

“The Biermann family is extremely grateful for their 13 year plus relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal,” they told Us in a statement at the time. “We greatly appreciate and value the support from all of our fans as we continue to grow in the entertainment industry. In times of significant growth, there are steps that have to be strategically taken, but rest assured, you will see the Biermann family on your TV screens again very soon. Grab yourself a glass of wine and stay tuned.”