Then and Now The Zolciak-Biermann Family Through the Years: Kim, Brielle and More By Us Weekly Staff January 4, 2021 Courtesy of Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram 24 23 / 24 November 2020 Zolciak, Biermann and their kids smiled for a family photo during a swim. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News