November 2021

Zolciak celebrated the twins’ eighth birthday with an Instagram post that included throwback videos from her pregnancy and the babies’ early days. “These last 8 years have been truly a blessing and I never take a single day for granted!” she wrote. “It’s been so incredible to watch the connection my twins have 😍 it’s truly mind blowing! … We love you guys so much … far beyond what words could ever describe!! Today is your day and we can’t wait to celebrate.”