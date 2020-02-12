Babies

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins’ Daughters Willa and Ada Meet Newborn Sister Lennon: Hospital Pics

By
Thomas Rhett and Laura Akins’ Daughters Willa and Ada Meet Newborn Sister Lennon
 Courtesy of Katelyn Brown Photo/Instagram
10
5 / 10

Darling Debut

Lennon wore an orange onesie and yellow headband.

Back to top