Babies

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins’ Daughters Willa and Ada Meet Newborn Sister Lennon: Hospital Pics

By
Thomas Rhett and Laura Akins’ Daughters Willa and Ada Meet Newborn Sister Lennon
 Courtesy of Katelyn Brown Photo/Instagram
10
3 / 10

So Sweet

Willa and Ada kissed their little sister’s head.

Back to top