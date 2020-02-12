Babies Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins’ Daughters Willa and Ada Meet Newborn Sister Lennon: Hospital Pics By Riley Cardoza 3 hours ago Courtesy of Katelyn Brown Photo/Instagram 10 2 / 10 Trio Their eldest two daughters were all smiles in a hospital bed with Lennon. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Bra Lady Gaga Loves With Nearly 3,000 Reviews Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News