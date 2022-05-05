Doing the ‘Best’ He Can

“My wife has held down the house for a long time now,” he said during an October 2021 episode of his SiriusXM “Let’s Go!” podcast. “She hasn’t worked much in the last 10, 12 years while raising our family and committing to a life in Boston and then moving to Florida [when I signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers]. That’s an issue.”

Brady explained that his job has made it harder to take that weight off of Bündchen’s shoulders. “I don’t want to miss any of the kids’ stuff. … It’s a little teeter-totter from time to time, and I’m trying, like all of us, to do the best we can do based on the circumstances,” he added.

The California native noted that he felt lucky to have more time off than many other parents. “Football players, we get a good, healthy off-season. I try to do my best with the kids,” he said. “I wish I was there more, but I think if I was there too much, they might be sick and tired of me screwing everything up that’s been going on in the house for a long time.”