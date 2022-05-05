Embracing Ben’s Passions

“When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like [my son] Jack … [who] is just like me. So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like, ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’” Brady said during an August 2019 interview with Men’s Health of not understanding why Ben didn’t like sports. “And Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’ It was hard for me. I was like, ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should do all these things that I do.’”

He added: “The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”