Following in Dad’s Footsteps

During an October 2022 episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast, Brady revealed that Jack is playing high school football. “I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop, and my kids in general too,” the quarterback said. “I could never imagine he’d be in high school. I never imagined him playing football. So, getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me.”

He added that he just wants Jack to have fun rather than worry about how successful he is. “I don’t give a s–t how well he does,” Brady said. “I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends and the camaraderie at a young age. I remember being in high school myself. I loved being out there with my teammates, having pancake breakfasts on Saturdays. He has meals on Friday nights with his teammates, and it brings out the best parts of us. So, it’s really a treat, as all parents know, watching their kids play.”