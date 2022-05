Girl Dad

Brady joked in December 2012 that he was “in trouble” after he and Bündchen welcomed their baby girl earlier that month. “I grew up in a house with three sisters. I think it’s great for my boys to have a girl in the house, just to understand at least a little bit about what makes a woman tick — not that I can certainly figure that out, because I can’t,” he told ESPN at the time. “She’s a beautiful little girl.”