His ‘Greatest Achievement’

When Brady briefly retired from the NFL in February 2022, he issued a statement to his fans, teammates and his loved ones for their continued support.

“To my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny and Vivi,” he began his message. “You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. … I am beyond words [over] what you mean to me and our family.”