Quality Time Together

In June 2022, Brady opened up about his favorite memories with his children. “That’s the thing, we don’t have to do much. I think it’s not about where we’re going. It’s just us all,” the athlete exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “My son had a school trip to Italy and if someone says, ‘What was your favorite trip about Italy?’ I would say the time I was in the car with my two sons.”

He continued: “They were wrestling for like five straight days in the car. And every time I got in the car, I was like, ‘What is wrong with you? Little animals.’ It was just so cute. That’s what I remember more than anything, more than going to the Colosseum or some restaurant — the time in the car together. So as long as we’re all together, I’m pretty cool.”