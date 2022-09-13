Reprioritizing After Unretiring

“You can’t stop your life even though sports is happening,” Brady confessed during a September 2022 episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast after previously raising eyebrows with his 11-day absence from preseason training. “Even though I’m playing in my 23rd year, I have a [son who’s a] freshman in high school that is playing football, too. I have a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a 9-year-old that is going through her life. And I have parents.”

He added: “Once football season comes, I really lock in on what I need to do and how I need to focus and the kind of commitment I need to make for the organization.”