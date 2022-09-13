Cancel OK

Tom Brady’s Most Honest Quotes About Fatherhood While Raising Kids Jack, Ben and Vivian

Tom Brady Gets Honest About 'Ebbs and Flows' of Fatherhood After NFL Leave
Tom Brady. Eric Canha/CSM/Shutterstock
Reprioritizing After Unretiring

“You can’t stop your life even though sports is happening,” Brady confessed during a September 2022 episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast after previously raising eyebrows with his 11-day absence from preseason training. “Even though I’m playing in my 23rd year, I have a [son who’s a] freshman in high school that is playing football, too. I have a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a 9-year-old that is going through her life. And I have parents.”

He added: “Once football season comes, I really lock in on what I need to do and how I need to focus and the kind of commitment I need to make for the organization.”

