Vivian Is His ‘Voice of Reason’

Brady revealed in March 2021 that his daughter was not pleased when he threw the Vince Lombardi trophy from one boat to another while celebrating Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl win. “Who could imagine that an 8-year-old girl would have the most sense of anybody in that whole area at the time?” the California native told James Corden after a clip from the boat party revealed Vivian yelling at her dad to stop. “She’s the voice of reason. I mean, go figure. It was really cute.”