Real Talk Tori Roloff Defends Letting Son ‘Hang Out the Window’ to Look at Christmas Lights: Everyone Does It By Riley Cardoza 3 hours ago Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram 5 6 / 5 Too Cool “Looking at all the Christmas lights,” Tori captioned a video of her toddler. Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News