Real Talk

Tori Roloff Felt Like ‘Total Failure’ Traveling With Daughter Lilah, 2 Months, for Family Disneyland Trip

By
Tori Roloff Family Disneyland Trip Mickey Mouse-shaped donut
 Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram
9
9 / 9

Fan Favorite

She went on to write, “I’m going to miss all things Disney shaped.”

Back to top