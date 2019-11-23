Babies Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff Shares Family Photos of Newborn Daughter Lilah: ‘I Couldn’t Ask for Anything Better’ By Mariah Cooper November 23, 2019 Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram 4 5 / 4 Sibling Bonding Jackson snuggled close to his sister in the sweet black-and-white photo. Back to top More News Still Happening? Lisa Vanderpump Plays Coy About Vanderpump Dogs Spinoff Plans Jennifer Aniston Shares Adorable Selfie With Her Dog, Clyde: ‘Girl’s Best Friend’ Inside the Fabulous Life of Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis More News