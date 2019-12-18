Real Talk

Tori Roloff Surprised Son Jackson Touched Newborn Sister in Family Christmas Photos: He Likes Her ‘From Afar’

By
Tori Roloff Surprised Son Jackson Touched Newborn Sister in Family Christmas Photo
 Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram
5
6 / 5

Cheek to Cheek

Jackson pressed his face to Lilah’s and rested a hand on her head.

Back to top