Real Talk Tori Roloff Surprised Son Jackson Touched Newborn Sister in Family Christmas Photos: He Likes Her ‘From Afar’ By Riley Cardoza 7 hours ago Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram 5 6 / 5 Sound Asleep The newborn adorably slept by the Christmas tree. Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News