Tori Spelling’s Family Album

2016

The reality stars celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in May 2016. While on vacation with their four kids in Paris, France, McDermott surprised Spelling by proposing to her again with a beautiful antique engagement ring at Café de l'Homme.

“Dean planned it with the owners of Cafe de L’homme overlooking the Eiffel Tower and all of Paris to have the terrace all reserved and private for us and told me we were going to get coffee and hot chocolates for the kids and then surprised me when he got down on one knee and presented me with an antique engagement ring,” Spelling told Us Weekly at the time. “The four kids and I were so surprised and so happy. It’s been a rough few years and this was a perfect family moment for unity and love! No date for the wedding is set yet but our 10 year anniversary will take place in May.”