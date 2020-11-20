Babies Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff Celebrate ‘Resilient’ Daughter Lilah’s 1st Birthday: Pics By Riley Cardoza November 20, 2020 Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram 10 10 / 10 Too Cute Tori shared a sweet moment with her youngest child. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Sunglasses Are Back in Stock — For Now Cyber Deals Are Here! Our 21 Top Picks From the Nordstrom Sale Up to 50% Off These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News