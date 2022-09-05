First Outing
In September 2022, the Little People, Big World couple took their kids out bowling for their first full adventure as a family of five.
“I love these people,” Tori wrote via her Instagram Story, alongside a sweet snap of the brood smiling together.
The Oregon native also shared a video in which Zach coached son Jackson through his technique before the ball bumped the gutters and knocked down a couple of pins. “First time bowling!” she captioned the clip.
Later, Jackson helped little sister Lilah grab a bowling ball from the ramp. “Big brother helping out sis!” Tori wrote alongside a video of the sweet moment.Back to top