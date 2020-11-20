Family Time

Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff’s Sweetest Moments With Son Jackson and Daughter Lilah: Family Album

By
Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff Celebrate Resilient Daughter Lilahs First Birthday
 Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram
24
24 / 24
podcast
LTG_IB_ALL_AMI_11.17.20_600x338

Year One

Tori celebrated Lilah’s 1st birthday with an Instagram slideshow in November 2020, writing, “We love you and your curiosity so much. I love that you know what you want and what you don’t want — this is going to serve you well in this world. I love that you’re a mama’s girl. It can be exhausting at times, but the fact that I can make you happy is the best feeling in the world. I love how you look at your dad and your brother with so much love. I love that you’re resilient and you’re getting good at going with the flow.”

Back to top