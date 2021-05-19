Dads

Travis Scott’s Best Quotes About Fatherhood Since Welcoming Stormi With Kylie Jenner: She ‘Keeps Me Going Every Day’

By
Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Disneyland Trip With Daughter Stormi 4
 Courtesy of Travis Scott/Instagram
17
1 / 17
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Disney Day

A forever ride,” Scott captioned a May 2021 Instagram slideshow.

Back to top