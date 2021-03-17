Family Time John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Family Photo Album With 3 Kids: Pics By Riley Cardoza March 17, 2021 John Travolta and daughter Ella dance in Super Bowl commercial. YouTube 21 20 / 21 Super Bowl Sunday The father-daughter pair appeared in a Scotts & Miracle-Gro commercial in February 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Spring Is Near! These 5 Products Will Help You Transition Your Beauty Routine Rob Dyrdek Shares 10 Weird Wellness Hacks That Actually Work How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News