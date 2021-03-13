Family Time Tristan Thompson and Ex Jordan Craig’s Son Prince’s Photo Album By Riley Cardoza March 13, 2021 Courtesy Tristan Thompson/Instagram 6 4 / 6 April 2019 Thompson and his son posed for a pic at a friend’s birthday bash. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Revelations From Samantha Markle’s Tell-All Book About Duchess Meghan, ‘The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister’ Part 1 A Complete Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Fairytale Love Story All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! More News