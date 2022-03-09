Top 5

Stories

Family Time

Troian Bellisario’s Rare Glimpses of Family Life With Her and Patrick J. Adams’ Kids: Photos

By
Troian Bellisario's Rare Glimpses of Family Life With Her and Patrick J. Adams' Kids
 Courtesy of Troian Bellisario/Instagram
14
6 / 14
podcast

June 2020

“The place you hold for our daughter is so sacred,” Bellisario captioned a Father’s Day tribute. “She is safest in your arms, fiercely protected by your heart and always laughs hardest at your jokes (always, damn it). Before I knew I was pregnant, you dreamed of her, before we knew she would be born female, you asked for a daughter. You and Aurora have a connection that is so solidly woven all I can do is stand back and watch in gratitude. She couldn’t have picked a better Papa.”

Back to top