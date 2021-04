Looking Up

Saint took part in some cookie decorating at his cousin’s celebration.

“Happy 3rd birthday my sweet True!” his mother, Kim Kardashian, 40, wrote in an Instagram post where she shared photos cuddled up with her niece on a boat. “You are such a light in our family and we all love you so much! Always the most polite giving everyone hugs and kisses! I couldn’t ask for a better bestie for Chi Chi!”