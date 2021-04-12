True Thompson Is 3! See How the Kardashian-Jenner Family Celebrated

Runs in the Family

True and Kris smiled wide as the 3-year-old whipped up some sparkly slime. At one point, Kris took a break from festivities to wish True a happy birthday on social media.

“Happy 3rd birthday to our beautiful, sweet, kind, loving, precious True!!” she captioned a photo posing with Khloé and her granddaughter. “You are such an incredible blessing and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow. You have the sweetest soul, just like your mommy, and you make us all smile every day! I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate you, our angel girl! 💗 Lovey xo.”

The proud grandma also shared a gallery of images and videos dating back to when True was a baby.